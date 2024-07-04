American Idol Season 21: Where Is Finalist Zachariah Smith Now?

Zachariah Smith, a finalist on season 21 of American Idol, has been quite busy since participating in the reality singing competition series in 2023. Zachariah, who was 19 years old at the time and employed as a grill cook at Bill's Hamburgers, a well-known restaurant in Amory, Mississippi, tried out for the program in Nashville, Tennessee.

He sang Hurts So Good by John Mellencamp during his audition, impressing the judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, with his amazing vocals and flair.

Smith's journey of American Idol Season 21

Zachariah's incredible performances on American Idol season 21 left everyone in utter amazement. Songs like Lucille by Little Richard, I Want to Know What Love Is by Foreigner, Don't Bring Me Down by Electric Light Orchestra, Wanted Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi, and Ironic by Alanis Morissette were all enhanced by his distinctive throwback technique.

He reached the Top 5, but after his final two renditions of Life is a Highway and I Just Can't Wait to Be King, he was eliminated on Disney Night. Zachariah has been a popular singer, songwriter, and performer ever since.

Zachariah released the track American Grace during season 21 of American Idol. Other singles that Zachariah has recorded include Dream Again, Midnight in Mississippi, and Rainy Days.

When Zachariah was first writing Rainy Days, he had an entirely different plan for it. However, he said in an Instagram post that "God had a message. He wanted me to give to the world, so I listened."

In addition, he has been creating a lot of songs for his next album, which he has recorded and posted to Instagram. Zachariah also offers cover versions of some of his favorite tunes.

Zachariah’s post-American Idol journey

Zachariah has performed at several national shows after the end of American Idol season 21. He also participated in the Built 4 More Tour in 2024 alongside Mikenley Brown, Warren Peay, and Mariah Faith, who were all competitors on season 21 of American Idol.

According to reports, this talented group is coming together in an exciting reunion as well. Zachariah impressed audiences during season 21 of American Idol with his flawless vocals and his positive energy. He's currently working hard to advance his music career, and it's obvious that he loves what he does.

Zachariah shines not only as a talented performer, but also as a devoted family man, paving the way for his success on American Idol.

