American Idol Season 21: Who made it to the top 12 and who were eliminated?

The American Idol Season 21 has been getting more intense with the passing days with the contestants working incredibly hard for their positions.

On this week’s episode of the popular singing competition, the top twelve singers were announced out of the twenty as others were eliminated. The decision was taken based on the performance of contestants along with votes given to them by fans. The audience could vote for their favorite contestants until 9 am ET on April 24, 2023, Monday.

Here is everything to know about the top twelve contestants of American Idol Season 21.

American Idol Season 21

Amongst the top twelve singers, the top ten singers who got the highest number of votes made it to the list while the other ten were in the danger zone. After the performances of the singers, judges saved the two singers out of the ten in the danger zone while the remaining eight were sent back home.

Top 12 contestants list

Wé Ani Warren Peay Haven Madison Tyson Venegas Colin Stough Marybeth Byrd Oliver Steele Iam Tongi Zachariah Smith Megan Danielle Lucy Love Nutsa

From the above list, the top ten singers made it through the highest number of votes while Nutsa and Lucy Love were saved by the judges. Now, these top 12 singers will have to compete against each other to reach the top 10 ranking in the American Idol Season 21.

Eliminated singers

The following are the eliminated singers of the American Idol season 21 who were sent back to their homes:

Olivia Soli Kaeyra Matt Wilson Paige Anne Nailyah Serenity Mariah Faith Hannah Nicolaisen Michael Williams

ALSO READ: Why was Beckett McDowell dropped out of American Idol's top 26? Here's everything we know