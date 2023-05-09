American Idol Season 21: Who made it to the Top 5? Here's list of Frontrunners that were sent home

The Top 8 were narrowed down to the Top 5 in the May 7 episode of American Idol, and 3 singers got eliminated by the end of the episode. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are in the Uk performing at King Charles III’s coronation concert. Alanis Morrisette and Ed Sheeran replaced them as the judges. Katy and Lionel joined in from Windsor Castle to greet the Top 5, where King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance on American Idol. Here are the Top 5 contestants for Season 21 of American Idol.

American Idol Season 21: The Top 5

1. Zachariah Smith

2. Megan Danielle

3. Iam Tongi

4. Wé Ani

5. Colin Stough

Top 5 performances

Zachariah performed “Ironic.” Ed praised him by saying his version of the song was “super, super powerful.” Luke said that he had “lots of dynamics” in his performance and included some “tender moments.” Megan wowed the judges with her rendition of “Head Over Feet.” Ed said that he felt like he was “watching a classic singer from the 60s.”

Iam Tongi performed a duet with Oliver of “Photograph.” The two had previously performed together for Hollywood Week. Ed admitted that he “got emotional” from their performance and Alanis said that she was “really moved.”

Wé Ani sang “Perfect” with Warren. Alanis noted that both the contestants had “massive range.” While Luke said that it was fun to watch both of them ​​“blossom individually.” Colin puts “whole new life” into “Hand In My Pocket” with his performance. Alanis noted, “I did not see that coming,” Ed praised Colin by saying his performance was “up my alley.”

ALSO READ: Here’s how American Idol’s Katy Perry responds after getting replaced by A-list singer on judge’s table

Who were the 3 contestants that got eliminated?

Haven Madison performed“You Learn.” Ed praised Haven, saying he was “really impressed” and noted that “vocally it was nuts.” Alanis complimented Haven for her dedication to being authentic and asked her to keep embracing her authenticity. Haven, unfortunately, did not make it to the Top 5. Warren Peay also returned home after his performance of “All I Really Want.”

Alanis was extremely impressed by Warren as she admitted that he sang a version of the song she had “ never imagined.” Ed praised him for not using the guitar and said he saw a lot of confidence in the performance. The third person not to make it through was Oliver Steele, who performed a duet with Iam Tongi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: American Idol: Why are fans upset over the singing reality show’s latest episode?