American Idol Season 22: Auditions deets, judges, premiere date revealed

Exciting news for all you American Idol fans out there! The beloved singing competition is making a grand return for its 22nd season, and we've got all the juicy updates you've been waiting for.

American Idol Season 22: Jury panel, release date and more

You'll be thrilled to know that the iconic judging panel of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will be returning for American Idol Season 22. These seasoned judges will be gracing our screens once again to spot the next music superstar. They've been an integral part of the show since ABC revived it in 2016, and we can't wait to see their amazing chemistry in action for the 7th time!

The wait won't be too long, as American Idol Season 22 is set to premiere in spring 2024. While the exact release date hasn't been announced yet, you can expect it to follow its usual tradition of hitting our screens in February or March.

ALSO READ: American Idol: Outcry from fans demanding Katy Perry's removal intensifies after bizarre cat-like video surfaces

American Idol Season 21 recap

Remember the talented Iam Tongi from Season 21? He stole our hearts with his emotional audition dedicated to his late father. Since his well-deserved victory, Iam's star has been shining bright. His first No. 1 song, I'll Be Seeing You, rocked the Billboard Rock Digital Songs Sales chart, and he's been wowing audiences on his first tour. Tongi said, "One day I'll have an album in the works. I'm going to start recutting my originals, just work on them, and hopefully one day there will be an album." The future indeed looks bright for this rising star!

Our longtime host and fan-favorite, Ryan Seacrest, will also be back to add his signature charm and excitement to the show. Not only will he be hosting American Idol, but he's also taking on double duty as the new host of Wheel of Fortune starting in 2024. Talk about a multi-talented superstar! We can't imagine American Idol without Ryan, and we're thrilled that he's continuing to be the face of this incredible journey.

Auditions are around the corner!

For all you music enthusiasts, auditions for American Idol Season 22 will kick off on August 2. This live virtual nationwide search allows contestants from all corners of the country to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer.

ALSO READ: American Idol 2023 Finale: From date and time to Top 3 contestants; All you need to know about the episode