American Idol Season 22 Finale: Fantasia Barrino Delivers Inspiring Speech For Finalists; Says 'I Never Gave Up'

Fantasia Barrino, a former American Idol winner (Season 3), returned to the stage of the coveted singing reality show on the 20th anniversary of her win to share encouraging words with the finalists of Season 22. “All I can say is, I never gave up,” she said when host Ryan Seacrest asked her to reflect on her journey since winning the show. “Even when doors closed in my face, I knew god had something for me.”

Turning to the three finalists, Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, and Will Moseley, Barrino shared the same advice, saying, “Just keep God first. God gave you a gift, and it's up to you how far you take it.” She added, “And I went through a lot of things. But here I stand, better than ever. I never changed for anybody. I still live in North Carolina, I'm a North Carolina girl and I remain humble. And I know that if it had not been for this show…This show opened so many doors. So I'm saying to you, and all of you watching, this show opens doors and we're grateful for it and thank you.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Those who wish to know Fantasia Barrino better, keep scrolling!

Who is Fantasia Barrino? Learn more about the former American Idol winner

Advertisement

Fantasia Barrino, born Fantasia Monique Barrino-Taylor, is an American singer and actress. She rose to prominence in 2004 following her performance of the Porgy and Bess standard Summertime during the third season of American Idol. Barrino eventually went on to win the show. Post-her victory, she became the second woman, followed by Lauryn Hill, to debut her first single, I Believe, at no one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Her other accolades include two Billboard Music Awards and a Grammy Award, as well as nominations for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award. In 2024, Barrino made it to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list.

During her appearance on American Idol Season 22, the Lose to Win singer also noted that she went back to school for business and started her own production company, Rock Soul Productions.

Fantasia Barrino was asked if she would replace Katy Perry on American Idol. Here's what she said!

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight on April 25 at the Time 100 Gala in New York City, the singer and actress said she'd not heard of Katy Perry stepping down as a judge on American Idol, but if the producers tap her, she would love to replace her.

Advertisement

“I’m gonna be honest; I would love to,” The Color Purple star said, adding, “I think those kids, when they're coming into the game, I think that they need somebody to come in and not only show them how to sing a song, but how to handle the business because it's a lot.”

Barrino, 39, was 19 when she won the American Idol title in 2004.

Katy Perry announced the end of her seven-season stint on American Idol earlier in February.