American Idol Season 22 Finale: Wynonna Judd Takes The Stage With Emmy Russell To Perform Loretta Lynn's Coal Miner's Daughter

American Idol is one of the most iconic shows that has rarely disappointed its viewers. Every season of the show is successful in entertaining its fanbase. The season 22’s finale was aired on May 19 and it saw a power-packed performance from country singer Wynnona Jude and contestant Emmy Russell. The performance definitely blew the minds of the audience. Read ahead to know more about it.

Wynonna Judd shines during the American Idol season 22 finale

The iconic singer, Wynonna Judd swept everyone off of their feet as she performed Loretta Lynn’s hit Coal Miner’s Daughter with the ex-contestant Emmy Russell who is the granddaughter of the late country singer Loretta Lynn, during the season finale of American Idol.

However, this was not Russell’s first time singing this iconic song on the show. As per the American Songwriter, she had already rocked the stage with this song during one of her performances on the Idol.

During the finale performance, both the singer's outfits matched each other. Judd donned a black blazer with blue embellishments and black flare pants. She topped the look with a black classic cowboy hat.

Russell wore a black dress with its upper part filled with blue embellishments and the lower part being plain as it created a balance. She wore black boots and a shiny necklace that elevated her look overall.

Although Russell was eliminated from the show, her performance will always be remembered as it surely touched many hearts and made people nostalgic.

Emmy Russell on a roll after American Idol

Emmy Russell is already gearing up for her future. She released her new single this week titled Redemption.

According to the American Songwriter, she told Parade that her brand new single is about processing a painful breakup. She added that he realized that she “was constantly being tossed between ‘I love you’ and ‘I don’t love you.’”

Russell shared that this song is the result of representing her decision to no longer be a person to whom, one comes back to whenever it's convenient. As per the outlet, the singer also talked about gaining self-confidence due to her participation in the show.

American Idol’s season 22 crown was taken home by none other than Abi Carter.

