American Idol Season 22: Is Katy Perry returning as a judge despite strong backlash? DEETS here

Previously the Daily Mail reported that Katy Perry wants to step down as an American Idol judge because the singer feels that she has been misrepresented on the show. Throughout the show's 21st season, Perry felt that she has been constantly ‘thrown under the bus’ by producers and the reality show has been edited to show her as a ‘nasty judge’.

Fans even pleaded with the American Idol makers to remove Katy Perry as the judge of this reality show which was further fueled after the singer's bizarre cat-like video surfaced. Amid the intense backlash, is Katy Perry returning for next season?

Katy Perry to return in American Idol Season 22

On Tuesday, ABC announced that Katy Perry will be returning as a judge in American Idol season 22 alongside the other returning panelists Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. It was also announced that Ryan Seacrest will also be returning as the host of longstanding singing competition with the auditions scheduled to start in August.

Katy Perry faces immense backlash on American Idol season 21

Over the last few months, Katy Perry has been constantly under fire for the comments that she made on the contestants. She was slammed for mom-shaming and was booed by the audience for bashing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit. She was also criticized for her outfit choice during the finale of American Idol season 21 .

About American Idol Season 22

The American Idol Season 22 is set to premiere in spring 2024. While the exact release date hasn't been announced yet, it is expected to follow a similar pattern of hitting televisions in February or March. The auditions for American Idol Season 22 will kick off on August 2, 2023.

The complete panel of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will be returning for the 22nd season. They've been an integral part of the show since ABC revived it in 2016.

