American Idol Season 22 Announces Star-Studded Finale Lineup ft. Jon Bon Jovi, Jason Mraz

The finale of the reality television show American Idol Season 22 is here. Set to air on May 19, the finale has a star-studded lineup including Jon Bon Jovi, New Kids on the Block, and Jason Mraz, among others.

From music icons to top contemporary stars, they will serve as guests, special performers, and mentors to the three finalists of the show. Come let’s check out the guests for the finale, meet the contestants competing for the title till the end, and the judges and mentors who served throughout the show.

What does the American Idol Season 22 star-studded lineup look like?

Bon Jovi, the iconic singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, and founding member of the rock band Bon Jovi, is set to serve as the guest mentor and performer for the finale of American Idol Season 22.

Other performers include American Idol Season 14 winner Nick Fradiani and iconic musicians and bands like New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, Hootie & the Blowfish, CeCe Winans, Wynonna Judd, Seal, Cody Johnson, Bishop Briggs, and James Bay.

About American Idol Season 22, its finalists, judges, and mentors

American Idol is in its seventh season on ABC, its 22nd overall, as part of its resurrection. The 22nd season of the show premiered on February 18 this year with Ryan Seacrest reprising his role as the host. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie returned as judges of this season. However, this marks as Perry’s last season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The top 24 of this season were selected from those who made it through Hollywood Week. In the Showstopper round, each competitor had to perform a song to persuade the three judges that they should be included in the American Idol Top 24. After performing two extensive Disney songbook last week mentored by singer Kane Brown, out of five, three qualified as Season 22 finalists– Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, and Will Moseley. The contestants eliminated in the Disney Night round were Triston Harper and Emmy Russell.

ALSO READ: American Idol Season 22: Where To Watch It Online? Livestream Details, Schedule & More To Know