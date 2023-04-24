American Idol: Why are fans upset over the singing reality show’s latest episode?

American Idol fans are not quite happy over how the latest episode of the singing reality show panned out.

The competition kickstarted on the small screens on the 23rd of April with 26 contestants. However, at the end of the three-hour-long episode, only 20 contestants remained with 6 of them getting eliminated. However, viewers are not happy with the runtime of the episode, along with the voting process. Read on to know more.

American Idol Latest Episode

The latest episode of American Idol hit the small screen on April 23 with 26 contestants. Ryan Seacrest is hosting the show with Katy Perry, Luke Bryant, and Lionel Richie.

The episode, which went on from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., EST, featured three live performances including three past winners HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Smokey Robinson.

While 6 out of 26 contestants were eliminated, the other 20 singers will perform in the upcoming episode which will be two-hour-long. Those 20 contestants will be voted by fans and compete for a spot in the top 12. 10 out of these singers will be voted by fans while the other 2 will be selected by the judges.

Kaeyra stood out in the episode and Lionel said that she ‘already had a career’.

On the other hand, Iam Tongi was cheered on by fans online.

However, fans were disappointed that there was so much filler content in the episode that could hardly make it to the end to vote for their favorite contestants. They further found it an inconvenience that they could not vote for the contestants as their performance aired, and instead had to remember whom to vote for at the end of the long episode.

Fans react to American Idol’s lengthy runtime and voting format

As the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

One viewer tweeted, "Cut out all the bull**it out & this could have been done in an hour. 3 hours is 100% unnecessary."

"Why does it need to be 3 hours?!" wrote a second user.

"Are all 26 there tonight or only half? I’m so confused and how is this 3 hours?" asked another viewer.

A second fan’s tweet said, "American Idol is a farce. Instead of giving people time to watch & digest the performances, they go 3 hours until 11PM EST when voting opens, and end voting at 9 AM the next day.

"What's the rush? How does that make for a fair competition?” said another user.

