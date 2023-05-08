American Idol: Why Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will not judge Sunday’s episode? Details here

American Idol was not the same this Sunday night with the absence of judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie from the show. The two judges will be across the continent in England for the King Charles III coronation. However, this will not stop the American Idol show with the ABC music competition getting creative.

In the absence of Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, Sunday's episode of American Idol was filled by A-list substitutes. Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran along with the regular judge Luke Bryan will be handling the reigns of the singing competition. Here is everything to know about the same.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s absence from Sunday’s episode

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will perform at King Charles Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, which is why they will not be judging Sunday’s episode of American Idol. Ed Sheeran also said gave a special performance just ahead of the release of his new album, Subtract.

Even Katy Perry and Lionel Richie appeared live for a brief cameo from Windsor Castle. Previously Richie said that it might be a bit back and forth but it is going to be an incredible experience.

Earlier, Perry and Richie also said that they did not select their substitutes but they were happy with the A-listers who were picked. Lionel said, ‘To get Ed and Alanis to do this is just amazing. It just tells you to the power of the show. The contestants are going to love it... It's going to be good’.

On the other hand Katy Perry said, ‘I'm just so happy it's Alanis and Ed, because I'm a fan of both. It will be exciting to hear what they actually have to say and how they constructively critique if they have to’.

