American Idol: Will Katy Perry get replaced after the booing incident? Here's what makers are planning

Reports suggest that the producers of American Idol are feeling uneasy due to the behaviour of Katy Perry, who serves as a judge on the popular US talent show. Katy's comments to contestants during the current season have not been well received by fans, and many have taken to social media to criticize the Firework singer, aged 38.

According to recent reports, Katy Perry's comments to hopefuls auditioning on American Idol have been deemed as "rude and condescending", leading to speculation that producers might be considering replacing her as a judge on the show. Perry joined the show as a judge during its sixteenth season in 2018. The speculation from Radar has come after talented auditionee Sara Beth Lieb decided to quit the show following criticism from fans who accused Perry of "mum-shaming" her. During the audition, the judges commented that Lieb did not look old enough to be a mother.

ALSO READ: 4 controversial Katy Perry moments on American Idol

Later on in the show, Sara could be seen telling a member of the crew: "I feel like I’m not gonna win the show anyway, so I might as well go home."

This then led to Katy bringing Sara back on stage with her urging her not to give up.

Katy said: "I know you love your family, your kids; I know that as a mother. But self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don’t leave the competition." But Sara still decided to quit the show.

The Flak Continues for Katy Perry

After her audition on the popular ABC show aired on April 17, contestant Nutsa Buzaladze quickly became the talk of the town. However, her brief moment of fame turned sour when pop superstar Katy Perry offered some critical feedback that left Nutsa feeling embarrassed and hurt. Taking to TikTok to address the incident with her fans, Nutsa spoke candidly about the experience, saying, "It was definitely a difficult moment for me. Hearing that kind of criticism on national TV was tough, but I'm not letting it get me down." Despite the setback, Nutsa's performance confirmed her well-deserved spot in the Top 26, and fans are eagerly anticipating her future on the show.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," she said. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."

As the audience—the show was filming in front of fans in Hawaii—erupted in boos, Katy's fellow judges couldn't believe what they were hearing.

Advertisement

"Whoa, hostility!" Lionel Richie shared. Luke Bryan added, "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed."

READ ALONG: Katy Perry is adopting healthy habits ahead of coronation concert; 'Taking good care of herself', says source