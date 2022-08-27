Once known as Artist of the Day, where is the American indie rock band MGMT in 2022?

Bagging the title of Top Ten Artist to Watch in 2008, MGMT did rise to fame but eventually got lost. Now, their lead singer Andrew VanWyngarden has announced that they will soon be releasing another song. Before that, let's catch up on this band's history, members, and already released songs.

Who is MGMT?

MGMT is an American indie rock band co-founded in 2002 by two people, Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, in Middletown, Connecticut, US. The band's musical style is characterized by a variety of pop and rock genres, including indie pop, psychedelic pop, neo-psychedelia, synth-pop, and electronic rock.

Who are the members of MGMT?

Andrew VanWyngarden - an American musician who is the lead singer, songwriter, and guitar player in MGMT.

Ben Goldwasser (Benjamin Nicholas Hunter Goldwasser) - an American who is a songwriter and plays keyboards in MGMT.

James Richardson - is a lead guitarist and backing vocalist in MGMT.

Simon O'Connor - is a bass guitarist and backing vocalist in MGMT.

Alex Wylde - is a drummer and backing vocalist in MGMT.

Top 20 MGMT songs

You can stream all of their music across all the streaming platforms, i.e., Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Hungama, Gaana, and JioSaavn.

Kids Congratulations Electric Feel The Handshake Indie Rokkers Of Moons, Birds & Monsters Time To Pretend Pursuit Of Happiness ft. Kid Cudi Pieces Of What The Youth Little Dark Age Metanoia Flash Delirium Me and Michael One Thing Left To Try Siberian Breaks When You Die She Works Out Too Much Weekend Wars Love Always Remains

MGMT awards

The band has won 5 awards, including Best Cinematography (2013), The Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical (2009), Best Director of a New Artist (2008), Best Directional Debut (2008), and NME Best New Band (2009). Apart from this, they have been nominated 15 times for their music!

