Once known as Artist of the Day, where is the American indie rock band MGMT in 2022?

by Anubhuti Mishra   |  Updated on Aug 27, 2022 06:09 PM IST  |  2.4K
Bagging the title of Top Ten Artist to Watch in 2008, MGMT did rise to fame but eventually got lost. Now, their lead singer Andrew VanWyngarden has announced that they will soon be releasing another song. Before that, let's catch up on this band's history, members, and already released songs.

Who is MGMT?

MGMT is an American indie rock band co-founded in 2002 by two people, Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, in Middletown, Connecticut, US. The band's musical style is characterized by a variety of pop and rock genres, including indie pop, psychedelic pop, neo-psychedelia, synth-pop, and electronic rock.

Who are the members of MGMT?

members_of_mgmt.jpg

Andrew VanWyngarden - an American musician who is the lead singer, songwriter, and guitar player in MGMT.

Ben Goldwasser (Benjamin Nicholas Hunter Goldwasser) - an American who is a songwriter and plays keyboards in MGMT.

James Richardson - is a lead guitarist and backing vocalist in MGMT.

Simon O'Connor - is a bass guitarist and backing vocalist in MGMT.

Alex Wylde - is a drummer and backing vocalist in MGMT.

Top 20 MGMT songs

You can stream all of their music across all the streaming platforms, i.e., Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Hungama, Gaana, and JioSaavn.

  1. Kids
  2. Congratulations
  3. Electric Feel
  4. The Handshake
  5. Indie Rokkers
  6. Of Moons, Birds & Monsters
  7. Time To Pretend
  8. Pursuit Of Happiness ft. Kid Cudi
  9. Pieces Of What
  10. The Youth
  11. Little Dark Age
  12. Metanoia
  13. Flash Delirium
  14. Me and Michael
  15. One Thing Left To Try
  16. Siberian Breaks
  17. When You Die
  18. She Works Out Too Much
  19. Weekend Wars
  20. Love Always Remains

MGMT awards

The band has won 5 awards, including Best Cinematography (2013), The Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical (2009), Best Director of a New Artist (2008), Best Directional Debut (2008), and NME Best New Band (2009). Apart from this, they have been nominated 15 times for their music!

Can we expect their MGMT to tour in 2023?

FAQs

How old is Andrew VanWyngarden?
39 years old
How tall is Andrew VanWyngarden?
1.78m
Who is the lead singer in MGMT?
Andrew Wells VanWyngarden
Where did MGMT go to school?
Wesleyan University
How much is MGMT's net worth?
14 Million dollars
What guitars does the MGMT band use?
Gibson L-5S Custom
