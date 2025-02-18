American Murder: Gabby Petito – Exploring Brian Laundrie’s Parents’ Whereabouts; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

When the unfoldings regarding Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s case began coming out in 2021, many people online couldn't help but discuss the case over and over again. Now, looking back at the same, Netflix released a docu-series, delving deep into the matter.

Brian’s parents—Roberta and Christopher—also grabbed the headlines when the case was being talked about by the netizens, but many may wonder, where are they now?

Brian’s parents have heavily stayed out of the public eye and they still continue living like that, per People magazine.

For the unversed, Petito’s parents, Joseph and Nichole, sued Laundries in March 2022, alleging that they tried to help Brian cover up their daughter’s murder and assisting with plans for him to leave the country, per the reports.

According to the reports, the suit also alleged that instead of assisting in the search, they went on a vacation with their son, ignoring continuous calls and texts from Gabby’s family.

Then in 2024, both families reportedly came to a settlement. Steve Bertolino, the attorney who represented Laundries, shared a statement to Fox News, saying, "Christopher and Roberta Laundrie and I participated in mediation with the Petito family and the civil lawsuit has now been resolved. The terms of the resolution are confidential, and we look forward to putting this matter behind us.”

If you are unaware of the case, Gabby captured and documented her van-life journey on social media with partner Brian. Things took a dark turn and he came back to his parent’s home in Florida while she was not anywhere to be found.

According to CBS, later on in the investigation, her remains were found in Wyoming; this was confirmed by a coroner. Her cause of death was ultimately determined by the medical examiner as homicidal strangulation, per People’s article.

Know more about the details of the case by catching the docu-series American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix.