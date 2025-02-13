American Murder: Gabby Petito on Netflix; Everything We Know About 3-Part Docu-Series Based on True Story

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Back in 2021, Gabby Petito’s name became viral because of her sudden disappearance. Petito was a vlogger who documented her road journeys with fiancé Brian Laundrie.

According to Tudum by Netflix, both Petito and Laundrie embarked on a journey together across the United States in a converted camper van.

As per the reports, the suspicions grew stronger about her sudden disappearance when she stopped sharing posts online and also the messages she sent to her loved ones did not sound right.

Many people on the internet began talking heavily about this case and about her fiancé, and this soon became a topic of interest among the people on social media platforms where they discussed theories of what could have allegedly unfolded.

According to CBS, later on in the investigation, her remains were found in Wyoming; this was confirmed by a coroner.

The upcoming three-part docuseries will potentially delve deep into the unfolding and as per Tudum, Petito’s family and friends will also talk about her.

The aforementioned website mentioned in its article, “Illustrated with real text messages, video footage, and excerpts from Petito’s personal journals, the series captures the reality of a young woman enmeshed in an abusive relationship behind closed doors—even as she put on a happy, ‘Insta-perfect” face for social media.”

The audience can explain the American Murder: Gabby Petito docu-series on February 17, 2025.