American Murder: Gabby Petito: Who Is Brian Laundrie? Find Out How He's Related to Netflix’s True Crime Docuseries

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Brian Laundrie was the fiancé of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old travel blogger whose disappearance in 2021 gained widespread attention. The couple had embarked on a cross-country road trip, documenting their experiences on social media.

However, Laundrie returned home to Florida alone on September 1, 2021, sparking concerns about Petito’s whereabouts. Her family reported her missing on September 11, 2021, leading to a large-scale search, as per CNN.

Netflix’s new documentary, American Murder: Gabby Petito, explores their relationship, investigation, and the public’s role in uncovering the case.

Gabby Petito’s last known contact was on August 27, 2021, while in Wyoming. Odd text messages from her phone raised suspicions. On September 19, 2021, authorities found her remains in Grand Teton National Park.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue later confirmed that Petito died from “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation.” The report indicated that her body had been left in the wilderness for three to four weeks.

After returning home alone, Laundrie refused to speak with authorities and hired an attorney. On September 17, 2021, his parents reported him missing, saying he had gone for a hike days earlier and never returned.

A federal arrest warrant was issued against him for unauthorized use of Petito’s debit card. His remains were found on October 20, 2021, in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

The FBI confirmed that Laundrie died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. A notebook found near his body contained written confessions about Petito’s murder as per NBC.

The Netflix documentary examines the events leading to Petito’s death, shedding light on her troubled relationship with Laundrie. It includes interviews with her family and friends, as well as previously unseen text messages and footage.

The documentary also shows the role of social media in the case, as internet users analyzed Petito’s posts and helped uncover crucial details. The FBI concluded that Laundrie was solely responsible for Petito’s murder. American Murder: Gabby Petito premieres on Netflix on February 17, 2025.