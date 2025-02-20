American Murder Gabby Petito: Why Are the Viewers Up in Arms Against THIS One Detail in Netflix's Newest Crime Docu-Series?

Netflix’s new crime docuseries, American Murder: Gabby Petito, has been making headlines after facing backlash from netizens over the use of AI. The show, which premiered on the streaming platform on February 17, caught the attention of viewers, who pointed out that Gabby’s voice had been recreated using technology.

The series revolves around the events leading up to Gabby Petito’s murder at the hands of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The young woman went missing in August 2021 while traveling across the U.S. with her boyfriend.

Her family filed a missing person report a month later after failing to hear from her. Meanwhile, Brian had already returned home to his family. When questioned about Gabby , he refused to answer and did not cooperate with police officials.

Regarding the use of AI in the show, the streaming platform and the creators claimed they employed the technology to provide a more realistic experience for the audience, making it seem as if Gabby was narrating her own story.

Reacting to the use of technology, one viewer wrote on their social media platform, "This documentary using AI to recreate her voice reading her own diary... what a monstrous decision."

Another user shared, "I know her family likely consented to them using AI to reconstruct Gabby Petito's voice for her journal entries, but something still feels incredibly wrong to me..."

A third netizen commented, "It’s freaking me out that they used AI to read her journal entries in her voice. Technology [is] too advanced!"

American Murder: Gabby Petito is available to watch on Netflix.