American Music Awards 2020 Nominations: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber receive many nods; BTS bags 2

American Music Awards 2020 is slated to take place next month. The AMAs 2020 dropped the nomination list with The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, BTS, EXO and others receiving nods.

The American Music Awards 2020 set to take place on November 22 and the AMA 2020 nominations are out. The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are among the artists with the most nods. The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch have been nominated alongside Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber for Artist of the Year. Apart from that, the two international artists also compete for Favorite male artist -- pop/rock, the Rockstar and The Box crooner has also been nominated for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Song -- Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album -- Rap/Hip-Hop and Favorite song -- Rap/Hip-Hop.

As for The Weeknd, the Blinding Lights hitmaker has bagged 8 nods. This includes Favorite Music Video and Favorite Album -- Pop/rock. Meanwhile, Taylor has bagged four nods, includes Favorite Female Artist -- Pop/Rock and Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock for folklore. Justin also boasts of four nods this year. Meanwhile, BTS has been nominated for Favorite Duo or Group -- Pop/Rock and Favorite Social Artist. EXO has also been nominated for Favorite Social Artist.

Check out the complete AMAs 2020 nominations below:

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist -- Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist -- Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group -- Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favorite Song -- Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist -- Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist -- Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group -- Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album -- Country

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

Favorite Song -- Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album -- Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Favorite Song -- Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist -- Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album -- Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favorite Song -- Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist -- Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist -- Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album -- Latin

Anuel AA, ”Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

Favorite Song -- Latin

Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite artist -- alternative rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist -- Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist -- Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist -- Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

"Birds of Prey: The Album"

"Frozen II"

"Trolls: World Tour"

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×