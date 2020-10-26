American Music Awards 2020 Nominations: The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber receive many nods; BTS bags 2
The American Music Awards 2020 set to take place on November 22 and the AMA 2020 nominations are out. The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are among the artists with the most nods. The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch have been nominated alongside Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber for Artist of the Year. Apart from that, the two international artists also compete for Favorite male artist -- pop/rock, the Rockstar and The Box crooner has also been nominated for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Song -- Pop/Rock, Favorite Male Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album -- Rap/Hip-Hop and Favorite song -- Rap/Hip-Hop.
As for The Weeknd, the Blinding Lights hitmaker has bagged 8 nods. This includes Favorite Music Video and Favorite Album -- Pop/rock. Meanwhile, Taylor has bagged four nods, includes Favorite Female Artist -- Pop/Rock and Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock for folklore. Justin also boasts of four nods this year. Meanwhile, BTS has been nominated for Favorite Duo or Group -- Pop/Rock and Favorite Social Artist. EXO has also been nominated for Favorite Social Artist.
Check out the complete AMAs 2020 nominations below:
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist -- Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist -- Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group -- Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock
Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
Taylor Swift, “folklore”
The Weeknd, “After Hours”
Favorite Song -- Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist -- Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist -- Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group -- Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album -- Country
Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”
Favorite Song -- Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”
Favorite Male Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album -- Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby, “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”
Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”
Favorite Song -- Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist -- Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Album -- Soul/R&B
Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”
Summer Walker, “Over It”
The Weeknd, “After Hours”
Favorite Song -- Soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Favorite Male Artist -- Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist -- Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album -- Latin
Anuel AA, ”Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”
Favorite Song -- Latin
Bad Bunny, “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Favorite artist -- alternative rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist -- Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist -- Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favorite Artist -- Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
"Birds of Prey: The Album"
"Frozen II"
"Trolls: World Tour"
