American Music Awards get rapper Cardi B to host the show this year

Cardi B
Cardi B is set to host AMAs 2021.
Rapper Cardi B has been announced as the host for American Music Awards 2021 or the AMAs! According to executive producer Jesse Collins, Cardi B is set to "bring her infectious energy" to the award show. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever," Collins said.

In a statement, via Just Jared, Cardi B reacted to the news and shared her take on hosting the popular award show AMAs this year. "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," she said, adding that she is "ready" to bring her "personality" to the AMAs stage. The rapper has already won 5 AMAs in her career and has been at the award show many a times. As for AMAs, this is the fifth consecutive year that a Black artist has been announced as the host of the show. Other Black stars who have hosted the show before include Tracee Ellis Ross (2017-18), R&B star Ciara (2019) and actress Taraji P. Henson (2020). Among hip-hop artists, Cardi B joins M.C. Hammer, Will Smith, Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Sean Combs and Pitbull who hosted the show in its previous years.

Last year, the rapper had also made history by becoming the first female rapper who won the 'favourite hip-hop song' award twice, once in 2018 for Bodak Yellow and last year, she won the award for WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion).

The 2021 American Music Awards will air live on November 21 at 8 pm EST or 5.30 am IST.

