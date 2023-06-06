American Ninja Warrior Season 15 Premiere - Where to watch and experience the thrills

The electrifying season 15 premiere of American Ninja Warrior, aired on NBC on Monday, June 5 at 8/7c as ninjas from all corners of the country gathered to take on the most grueling obstacle course in the world. This season promises even more excitement with the introduction of an even taller "Mega Warped Wall."

Watch without cable

If you've already cut the cord on regular cable, fear not! You can still catch the live action of American Ninja Warrior season 15 premiere by streaming it through FuboTV or DirecTV Stream. These popular live streaming services provide an excellent alternative for cable-free viewers. Plus, both platforms offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing you to experience the heart-pounding competition firsthand.

Stream on Peacock

Missed the live broadcast? Don't worry! You can still indulge in the thrilling episodes of American Ninja Warrior season 15. Simply head over to Peacock, where new episodes will be available for streaming the day after they air. Whether you want to relive the exhilarating moments or witness the jaw-dropping feats of strength and agility, Peacock has got you covered.

American Ninja Warrior showcases the indomitable spirit and extraordinary athleticism of its participants. As men and women from diverse backgrounds unite to conquer Mount Midoriyama, the world's most infamous obstacle course, their inspiring stories and remarkable determination captivate audiences worldwide. Facing seemingly insurmountable challenges, these extraordinary athletes push the boundaries of strength and endurance. While only a select few have completed the course, their unwavering commitment and relentless drive continue to inspire us all. Brace yourself for a thrilling season filled with gripping competition and ever-changing obstacles. American Ninja Warrior season 15 is primed to deliver an adrenaline-fueled adventure that will leave you in awe. As the challengers push their limits and vie against an increasing number of rivals, the stage is set for a monumental showdown of skill and resilience. Get ready to witness greatness as American Ninja Warrior returns to our screens!

