American pianist Ellis Marsalis dies after suffering from Coronavirus at the age of 85

Renowned pianist Ellis Marsalis passes away at the age of 85 due to Pneumonia caused by Coronavirus, his son says.

American pianist Ellis Marsalis has passed away at the age of 85 after contracting COVID-19. The father of renowned musicians, Wynton and Branford Marsalis was suffering from pneumonia, caused by Coronavirus, one of his sons told the Associated Press. “Pneumonia was the actual thing that caused his demise," Ellis Marsalis III said. "But it was pneumonia brought on by COVID-19," he added.

LaToya Cantrell, the Mayor of his home town New Orleans, described Ellis Marsalis as "a legend, the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz." The result of the Jazz patriarch's Coronavirus report is still pending but the pianist is suspected to have contracted the novel COVID-19 as he showed symptoms of the same.

Marsali has four sons, all of them belonging to the music industry, trumpeter Wynton, saxophonist Branford, trombonist Delfeayo and drummer Jason. Ellis Marsalis himself was a pianist and an educator who performed on television in Los Angeles weekly after serving in the Marine Corps in the 1950s "My dad was a giant of a musician and teacher, but an even greater father. He poured everything he had into making us the best of what we could be," his son Branford stated.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More