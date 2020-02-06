American Pie star Jason Biggs has thoughts on film's infamous webcam scene: It would be unacceptable

American Pie's Jason Biggs, who played Jim Levenstein, recently got candid about the film and revealed that it cannot get made in the post #MeToo era.

It has been almost 19 years since American Pie first hit the big screen and the raunchy teen comedy-drama gathered quite the fan following. The main lead Jason Biggs who played Jim Levenstein recently got candid about the film and revealed that it cannot get made in the Post #MeToo era. Speaking to BuzzFeed News’ 'AM to DM', Biggs echoed similar sentiments as that of his co-star Shannon Elizabeth who said that the infamous webcam scene was a 'problem'.

For the unversed, the webcam scene showed a group of teenage boys watching an oblivious foreign exchange student undress via webcam without her consent. In the film, the student was eventually deported after much public shaming. Biggs said, "It wouldn’t get made now and it couldn’t get made now. It would be unacceptable what that represents."

He also acknowledged the fact that the film arrived a 'full generation ago' and that is why not many saw what was wrong with it. Biggs added, "At the time. I remember reading the script and reading that part and being shocked that there was cameras on computers! That’s what I took away from it originally!"

His co-star Shannon who plays Nadia in the film had earlier said, "If this had come out after the #MeToo movement, there would definitely be a problem. I think that it would have gone down differently.” Biggs agreed with Shannon and added that that Internet has changed everything.

Read More