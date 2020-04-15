American Psycho turns 20: Film's director details the infamous murder scene from the Christian Bale starrer

Celebrating American Psycho’s 20th anniversary, film's director Mary Harron reflected on the infamous murder scene where Christian Bale kills Jared Leto with an axe. Read on to know more.

It’s been 20 years since filmmaker Mary Harron released his horror-satire film American Psycho, and yet the infamous murder scene, in which Christian Bale brutally kills Jared Leto with an axe, continues to haunt us. The film came out on April 14, 2000, and was praised by critics and audiences. One of the highlights of the film was the stunningly directed infamous murder scene that looked to real to be in a movie. Turns out, there’s a reason Leto looked so convincingly surprised when Bale’s Patrick Bateman came at him with an axe.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis’s controversial novel, the film revolves around a Wall Street investment banker Patrick Bateman who turns into a serial killer. Even though the audience had already seen Bale’s character kill a homeless man and a dog in the film, the scene where he brings home his drunk co-worker Paul Allen (Leto) and kills him, left the people in shock. Reflecting on the scene, Harron revealed the reason behind Leto’s remarkable performance. The filmmaker revealed that Leto’s reaction looked so convincing because it was genuine.

The director stated that the team decided to shoot the rehearsal of the actual murder scene with Bale without informing Jared. The Batman actor then decided to hold back his performance until the final take so that it would look real. "When he screams 'Hey Paul' and Jared turns around and sees Christian running towards him with the axe, he looks genuinely shocked," he told Entertainment Weekly. Harron stated that it was not easy to shoot the axe murder scene.

