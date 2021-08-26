American Rapper Kid Cudi pens emotional note after his dog's death: 'He was my guardian angel'

Trigger Warning

Kid Cudi is saying a tough goodbye to his longtime pal. Freshie, the 37-year-old rapper's dog, died peacefully earlier this week while surrounded by family, he revealed in a sad Instagram post. The post featured pictures of Kid Cudi's bulldog, whom he kept for almost a decade after adopting the animal while starring in How To Make It In America.

"I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away. I told him he was a special boy, my best friend, that he was perfect and that I loved him and I'll miss him so so much," the rapper captioned the picture. Freshie was like a "guardian angel" to Kid Cudi throughout his long struggle with depression, according to his Instagram tribute. He revealed to his followers that he would see his dog and the sight would deter him from attempting suicide on many occasions. He added, “He was my guardian angel. Nights Id want to cut myself, Id see Freshie and I couldnt do it."

The rapper further penned "My life will be a lil more empty with him gone. To anyone that has lost a pet, I feel your pain. I am a complete mess. I cry at random moments of the day," he wrote, calling Freshie his best friend. Meanwhile, in a Facebook message posted in 2016, the rapper spoke out to his followers about his battles with mental illness. Kid Cudi informed his followers in the letter that he was going to treatment to deal with his depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

Cudi concluded his post and wrote, “My best f*ckin friend. I'll miss u everyday for as long as I live. Ur w my dad now. And I better see you on the other side man."

If you know someone in crisis or feel the need to reach out, do not hesitate to contact a suicide prevention centre or helpline.

