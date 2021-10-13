American rapper Tyga ARRESTED after Camaryn Swanson accuses him of physical assault

Tyga, actual name Michael Stevenson, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred the same day. As per PEOPLE, Tyga's ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson had posted pictures of alleged violence a day before.

His bail has been set at USD 50,000 after he was detained at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. An LAPD spokesperson declined to respond as per PEOPLE, instead directing them to the department's Twitter account. "Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood," the LAPD's public information account tweeted Tuesday as per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, the rapper handed himself in, according to TMZ, after his ex-girlfriend Swanson shared pictures of injuries she reportedly suffered at the rapper's hands over the weekend. "I've been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I'm not hiding it anymore," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with a black eye. Swanson then posted pictures of their text exchange, explaining that when she "tried to leave, he physically assaulted me and refused to let me leave for hours." Swanson was reportedly attacked by the artist when she arrived at his home at 3 a.m. on Monday, October 11, and “started acting belligerent at the door.” Tyga allegedly allowed her in, and a verbal brawl followed.

"I'm so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself," she added on Instagram. As per PEOPLE, Swanson and Tyga started dating in early 2021. However, a rep for Tyga did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.