America's Got Talent 2023: 12-year-old ventriloquist reveals why she was BANNED from TikTok as she awaits qualifier one results

Season 18 of America's Got Talent has reached its qualifiers stage after weeks of auditions. 55 acts made the cut and will now compete against one another in the qualifier rounds to make it to the next level. The first qualifiers were broadcasted on NBC on August 22, 2023, and featured the four judges namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel making their return after the pre-taped auditions wrapped up on August 8.

The opening round of qualifiers saw 11 of the 55 acts compete to impress the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Only two acts will move forward after the results of the same are announced on August 23. The second qualifiers will then be held on August 29, 2023. One act from the season, a 12-year-old has revealed why she was banned from TikTok.

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2023: Which 11 acts performed in the first qualifiers and how to vote for them; a brief guide

12-year-old ventriloquist was BANNED from TikTok

Brynn Cummings, a ventriloquist from Paw Paw, Michigan, won hearts when she performed this season and she quickly advanced to the next stage. She was one of the eleven acts that competed in the first qualifier round. The 12-year-old mentalist now awaits the results of the first round. During a conversation with Parade, she revealed why she was banned from the popular social media platform TikTok and the reason behind it has a connection to her age.

Advertisement

Brynn divulged that she reached 10,000 followers on the short video-based application and that's when TikTok banned her for being underage. She added that her account was deleted, and even though she has another one, not only is it private, but has only nine followers. "So people have to request and I have to accept if they follow. So, I don't have very many on TikTok anymore," she explained and said she has 5000+ followers on Facebook.

Brynn Cummings talks about auditioning for AGT 2023

The soon-to-be teenager also talked about being a part of this year's America's Got Talent. Brynn expressed that she finds the qualifiers scarier and adds that the audition wasn't that bad. "I feel like now it's going to be so much more pressure. It's actually live this time and only two go through out of the 11 people, and I'm going against some really good people," she continued. The talented girl started ventriloquism when she was only 8 years old.

"I was in the living room and I watched Darci [America's Got Talent season 12 winner] and I said, 'That's what I want to do,' and so I basically self-taught myself from that point on," she responded. Brynn further added that Darci private messaged her on Instagram praising and wishing her luck. "Good job. You're rocking it. I wish you luck," the champion's message said.

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2023: 7-year-old Russian dancer impresses judges, Sofia Vergara calls her 'mini star'