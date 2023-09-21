America's Got Talent 2023: Complete list of acts who made it to AGT 18 finale; from qualifier results to instant save process
America's Got Talent has found the 11 finalists of its ongoing eighteenth season after weeks of live show qualifiers, and here's which of the acts made it to the finale.
The ongoing eighteenth season of the popular competitive series America's Got Talent has finally wrapped up its qualifiers stage. After five weeks of live shows, the current installment has found the 11 acts who will be competing to win the trophy and title of the season. Many of the golden buzzers chosen by the judges panel namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Kulm, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel made it to the finale. Here's which 11 acts made it to the finale.
America's Got Talent 2023: List of qualifier winners
Qualifier one: August 22
The top five acts of the first round of qualifiers were singer Mitch Rossell, multimedia dancer Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovations, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, ventriloquist Brynn Cummings, and singer Lavender Darcangelo. The two acts that moved to the finale were:
- Adrian Stoica and Hurricane
- Lavender Darcangelo
Qualifier two: August 29
The top five acts of the second round of qualifiers were percussion group Atlanta Drum Academy, singer Alfie Andrew, stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle, magician Ryland Petty, and dance group Murmuration. The two acts that moved to the finale were:
- Ahren Belisle
- Murmuration
Qualifier three: September 5
The top five acts of the third round of qualifiers were acrobatic group Warrior Squad, violinist Philip Bowen, choir group Mzansi Youth Choir, brass group MOS, and singer Putri Ariani. The two acts that moved to the finale were:
- Mzansi Youth Choir
- Putri Ariani
Qualifier four: September 12
The top five acts of the second round of qualifiers were acrobat Zion Clark, dance group Chibi Unity, magician Anna DeGuzman, singer D'Corey Johnson, and shaodw artist Shadow Ace. The two acts that moved to the finale were:
- Chibi Unity
- Anna DeGuzman
Qualifier five: September 19
The top five acts of the second round of qualifiers were choir group 82nd Airborne Division Chorus, magician Sangsoon Kim, singer Gabriel Henrique, acrobatic duo Ramadhani Brothers, and dance group Avantgardey. The two acts that moved to the finale were:
- 82nd Airborne Division Chorus
- Ramadhani Brothers
Instant save: September 19
The final spot in the top 11 contestants belonged to the instant save winner. Each of the judges chose an act from the eliminated qualifier acts for the instant save voting process. Vergara chose Gabriel Henrique, Cowell chose Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy, Kum chose Herwan Legaillard, and Mandel chose Avantgardey for the same. After voting lines were closed, Avantgardey made it to the final after getting the most votes in the process.
America's Got Talent 2023: Complete list of finalists
- Adrian Stoica and Hurricane
- Lavender Darcangelo
- Ahren Belisle
- Murmuration
- Mzansi Youth Choir
- Putri Ariani
- Chibi Unity
- Anna DeGuzman
- 82nd Airborne Division Chorus
- Ramadhani Brothers
- Avantgardey
