America's Got Talent 2023 finale: Recap, finale performances and how to vote for you favorite contestants; a brief guide

America's Got Talent has finally reached the final stage of its eighteenth season. The first part of its two-episode finale was aired on September 26, 2023, and it featured all 11 of the finalists performing one last time to convince the audience why they deserve to win. Voting lines are now open and the viewers have the power to pick who becomes the winner of AGT 2023. Here's a recap of the final performances and how to vote for who you want to see win.

America's Got Talent 2023 finale recap

The 11 finalists on America's Got Talent 18 are Ahren Belisle, Lavender Darcangelo, Putri Ariani, Murmuration, Chibi Unity, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, Ramadhani Brothers, Anna DeGuzman, Mzansi Youth Choir, Avantgardey, and 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus. The judges include Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

Dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane performed an adorable act that starts off in black and white and showcased a cutout of Vergara. She later joined them onstage and the act ended with a standing ovation. Klum said, "What is not to love?" and called the duo amazing.

Mzansi Youth Choir

Choir group Mzansi Youth Choir was the audience's golden buzzer choice and they chose the song My Universe by BTS and Coldplay. Klum commented, "You bring so much happiness and so much joy." Vergara felt, "The perfect song, the perfect voice, the perfect night."

Avantgardey

Dance group Avantgardey was the Instant Save winner of the season. The group performed on the song Money, Money, Money by ABBA. Mandel said this was their best performance yet and he loves how they infuse comedy into dance. Vergara joked, "You guys are so weird and so fantastic at the same time." Cowell called them a sensational act.

Lavender Darcangelo

Singer Lavender Darcangelo was Klum's golden buzzer choice and she sang You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. The model said, "I'm so proud of you. You always have me forever." Cowell said he felt like he was in a movie. Mandel said, "You are so much more than this song. You taught the world that happiness is a choice no matter what."

Chibi Unity

Dance group Chibi Unity was the group golden buzzer choice and they performed We Are by One Ok Rock. Cowell said that for him, it was the best performance of the night Vergara chimed in, "It's all about hard work, passion, and fun. Spectacular."

82nd Airborne Chorus

Chorus group 82nd Airborne Chorus crooned the song Brother by Need to Breathe. Vergara called theirs an uplifting act while Cowell revealed that the lyrics made him feel emotional and proud of them. "That's what I call a moment," he added.

Anna DeGuzman

Magician Anna DeGuzman's act involved card shuffling tricks and resulted in all of the cards matching including spelling out the correct date as well as the time. The judges were left surprised. Cowell called her unbelievable and asked how she managed to do that. Mandell said she was magical and adorable, while Klum felt her act packed a punch.

Ahren Belisle

Stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle makes fun of his fellow French finalist act Murmuration. Mandel said he loves it when he gets edgy. On the same lines, Cowell added, "You're so edgy and so funny. That's why you're here." Vergara and Klum called him a delight and inspiring.

Putri Ariani

Singer Putri Ariani was Cowell's golden buzzer pick of the season. She chose the song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me by Elton John. Cowell felt, "You are one of those rare little diamonds... naturally born to do this." Klum said she sounded beautiful while Mandel commented that her voice is perfection and he loves her choices. "If it was just a singing competition, you've won it hands down," he added.

Ramadhani Brothers

Balancing act Ramadhani Brothers used a pole in their act and showcased another impressive performance of balance and skill. Klum called them amazing and a million-dollar act. Vergara told them it has been a treat to have them on the AGT stage. Cowell said they were unbelievable and mused that they could be the potential winners.

Murmuration

Dance group Murmuration was Mandel's golden buzzer pick and they yet again managed to impress with their synchronization and story-telling. Cowel raved, "This is an act where in the future when we are referring to perfection we are going to be saying Murmuration." Mandel said they should win the season. Vergara agrees and thinks they could be a potential winner.

America's Got Talent 18: How to vote

There are two ways to vote for the act you want to see win. The first method is to vote through the America's Got Talent app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on the device you have. The second method includes voting through NBC's website. The link for voting through the site is here. The voting for the second qualifier is open till September 27, 7 am ET. The finale airs at 8 pm ET on NBC.

