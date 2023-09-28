America's Got Talent 2023 finale: Sofia Vergara rocks plunging silver gown, shares behind-the-scenes amidst divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has been living her best life despite her ongoing divorce from husband Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old has been busy putting her best foot forward in every aspect possible: from her fashionable appearances as the judge on America's Got Talent 18, her beauty brand Toty, her limited edition clothing line at Walmart, or her fun night outs.

The actress is one of the most loved judges on AGT and while part two of the finale is here, she donned an impressive shiny gown for part one of the season 18 conclusion. Sofia Vergara even posted selfies and behind-the-scenes from the fun shoot day. Here's what we know.

ALSO READ: 'She always gets the upper hand': Inside Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel's 'sniping brother and sister' equation amidst his jokes about her divorce

America's Got Talent 2023: Sofia Vergara rocks plunging silver gown

The model chose a plunging silver sequined gown for the September 26 episode of America's Got Talent 18. While at the Hotel Dena in Pasadena, she made sure to steal the spotlight as she shone in her metallic outfit for part one of the live finale shows. "Season 18 final week is about to start live !!! Love u @agt [x4 red heart emojis]," she captioned a gorgeous selfie in the look. Vergara flaunted her glam makeup and stunning jewelry matching her outfit.

Sofia Vergara shares behind-the-scenes with Heidi Klum

The Modern Family star rocked the strapless gown and the blingy accessories as she shared videos from the taping of part one of the finale. In a reel posted by Vergara, she fed fellow judge Heidi Klum a snack while the series was on a commercial break. "Commercial brake [x3 laughing face emojis] I'm going to miss u @heidiklum [growing heart emoji]," she captioned the video. Klum wore an off-the-shoulder red gown with a slit for the episode.

Vergara then posted another video as she posed for HD pictures on set. "I don't want the season to end!!! [red heart emoji] [x5 star emojis]," the clip said. She next shared those images on her Instagram and wrote, "Tomorrow someone is winning $1,000,000 [x3 star emojis] @agt," referring to part two of the AGT 18 finale, when the winner would be announced. Klum also shared another video of the two of them snacking mid-break.

"@sofiavergara Thank you [red heart emoji]. I love you [kissing face emoji]," she captioned the video. Meanwhile, Vergara has been undergoing a divorce from estranged husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. The two announced their split in July this year and filed for divorce soon after. The former couple have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent: Fantasy League: Is Sofia Vergara NOT part of upcoming spin-off of talent reality series? Here's what we know