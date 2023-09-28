America's Got Talent 2023 finale: Who won season 18 of competitive reality series? Elimination order, prize money, and more

After a months-long broadcast of auditions of live show qualifiers, America's Got Talent season 18 has now officially found its winner. Here's who became the champion.

America's Got Talent 18 premiered on May 30, 2023 (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • America's Got Talent season 18 aired its finale episode on September 27, 2023
  • The talent reality show has been a fan favourite since it first premiered in 2006

The much-awaited day is finally here. The first part of the finale of America's Got Talent season 18 saw the top 11 acts performing for the last time to impress the viewers while the second part has now revealed who the winner of the months-long competitive reality series is. Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel were the judges, while Terry Crews was the host of the season. Here's which act managed to win the title this time.

America's Got Talent 2023: Who won AGT 18?

Top 11 finalists

The 11 finalists of season 18 of America's Got Talent included singer Lavender Darcangelo, dance group Murmuration, acrobats Ramadhani Brothers, choir group Mzansi Youth Choir, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, comedian Ahren Belisle, singer Putri Ariani, dance group Chibi Unity, choir group 82nd Airborne Chorus, magician Anna DeGuzman, and finally dance group Avantgardey. Several of these acts were golden buzzer picks of the season.

America's Got Talent 18 WINNER

And now for the big reveal. The act that won season 18 of America's Got Talent 18 is Adrian Stoica & Hurricane. For the unversed, the winner of Ameirca's Got Talent 18 will win a $1 million cash prize and a spot as a headlining act on the Superstars Live show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. For their finale, Adrian Stoica & Hurricane performed to the song Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen. Their act included Sofia Vergara's cutout and the judge herself showed up onstage when Stoica invited her mid-performance.

America's Got Talent 2023: Elimination order

First six to be eliminated

  • Lavender Darcangelo
  • Chibi Unity
  • Ahren Belisle
  • 82nd Airborne Chorus
  • Mzansi Youth Choir
  • Avantgardey

Top five, runner-up, and winner

  • Ramadhani Brothers
  • Putri Ariani
  • Murmuration
  • Anna DeGuzman: Runner Up
  • Adrian Stoica & Hurricane: Winner

Posting about his win, Stoica wrote on Instagram, "We did it! HURRICANE & me we are the Winners [star emoji] so incredible [star emoji]. Thanks you all for your love and support [heart emoji] [pawprint emoji] Thanks @agt @nbc #hurricanethedog #agt."

FAQs

When did America's Got Talent 18 premiere?
America's Got Talent 18 premiered on May 30, 2023.
Who are the judges of America's Got Talent 18?
Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel are the judges of AGT 18.
Where can I watch America's Got Talent 18?
America's Got Talent 18 airs on NBC.
