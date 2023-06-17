America's Got Talent 2023: Fisherman impresses judges with his voice, Sofia Vergara asks him to 'stop fishing'

Season 18 of talent reality series America's Got Talent is in its third week of auditions and the show has seen performances of all kinds: impressive, shocking, emotional, and hilarious. Fans of the popular competitive show have been excited to see every new episode and share their opinions on every new act. Here's what happened when a Filipino fisherman auditioned.

AGT 2023: Fisherman impresses judges with his voice

Roland Abante, a fisherman and courier from the Philippines managed to impress the judges of America's Got Talent and earned compliments as well as a standing ovation. The Filipino is a master at karaoke and managed to get four yes votes from the judging panel of Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Talking about his routine, Abante said that he catches fish in the morning, drives passengers, and delivers orders on his bike.

When asked why he diced to come to America's Got Talent, he got emotional and revealed that it has been a big dream of his to be here. Klum rushed on stage to give him a hug before he started performing a rendition of When a Man Loves a Woman. After a standing ovation from both the judges and the audience, Mandal joked, "Can I just say, boy, Heidi, that hug really worked." Klum told Abante, "I don't think you could've done it better, mic drop."

Sofia Vergara asks Filipino fisherman to 'stop fishing'

She added, "You should be very proud of yourself." Vergara, who is known for starring as Gloria Ramirez Delgado Pritchett in Modern Family, told the fisherman, "I have a feeling you're going to have to stop fishing because this is where you needed to be." Cowell said, "You were so nervous, I genuinely thought, for one moment, that you weren't going to be able to do this. And then, that happened." It was revealed that Cowell is his favorite hug.

The judge invited him down the stage and Abante rushed to hug him. Mandel added that the performance was a "life-changing moment." His audition video has more than 4.6 million views. The description of the video says, "This fisherman's voice is an absolute SURPRISE! Roland Abante traveled from the Philippines to share his talent with the world. Watch as he delivers the PERFECT cover of 'When a Man Loves a Woman' by Michael Bolton."

Abante is now moved to the next round of America's Got Talent. The currently airing season of the reality series has seen three golden buzzers in its three-week run. Putri Ariani received Cowell's buzzer, Mzansi Youth Choir won the first-ever audience golden buzzer, and the Atlanta Drum Academy won host Terry Crews' golden buzzer.

