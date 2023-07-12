America's Got Talent 2023: Heidi Klum presses golden buzzer for autistic blind girl, says she 'fell in love'

Competitive reality series America's Got Talent is back with a brand-new episode after a two-week break due to the Fourth of July celebrations last week. Episode six of the popular talent show featured the fifth golden buzzer of the currently airing eighteenth season. Keep reading to know about the talented autistic girl who got judge Heidi Klum's golden buzzer.

AGT 2023: Autistic blind singer wins hearts with her voice

Lavender Darcangelo, an autistic blind singer walked on stage with her legally adoptive dad Wil and revealed that she has been singing since she was three years old. The 27-year-old said that she decided to come to America's Got Talent because she has a lot of dreams, one of which is to build a school where the classes are based on what kids are curious about. She added she would have thrived at such an institution so she aims to create for others like her.

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2023: How 'cheeky' 10-year-old illusionist from England brought Simon Cowell's voice back

Lavender met Wil at an after-school music program and years later, she moved in with him and his husband Jamie and became their legal daughter. She then performed her rendition of Out Here On My Own by Irene Cara. The talented singer received a standing ovation from the judges as well as the live audience. Howie Mandel said, "That was amazing. Everybody was on their feet, everybody was going crazy. Nobody in this room was sitting."

Simon Cowell chimed in, "That was sensational, honestly sensational. Everything about that was just magical. You have such a talent, you've such an amazing personality, and we make the show because we get to meet people like you occasionally." The judge continued, "This is an audition I'll never forget." Sofie Vergara then said, "That was spectacular. I forgot that I was judging you and I was just enjoying your voice. That was beautiful." Mandel then praised Lavender again and added, "You are a dream come true, young lady."

Heidi Klum presses golden buzzer for Lavender Darcangelo

Lastly, Heidi Klum spoke up and said, "I feel like I just fell in love, This AGT journey is an amazing journey and I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line. What do you say? Let's do this!" after which she pressed the golden buzzer. With the burst of golden confetti, the audience stood up for another standing ovation as an emotional Lavender tried to absorb this as she held onto her father.

Advertisement

"I don't know if this is a dream, or if I'm really awake," the tear-eyed singer said in response. Lavender is the fifth addition to the golden buzzer list of this season. Previously, the Atlanta Drum Academy earned host Terry Crews' buzzer, singer Putri Ariani won Cowell's buzzer, dance group Murmuration got Mandel's buzzer, and choir group Mzansi earned the first-ever audience buzzer. America's Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC.

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2023: South Korean magician wows audience with unique tricks, fans call it 'BREATHTAKING'