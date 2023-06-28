America's Got Talent 2023: How 'cheeky' 10-year-old illusionist from England brought Simon Cowell's voice back

Popular talent reality series America's Got Talent has seen several impressive and spell-binding acts in its eighteen-season-long history. The currently airing season is giving the past seasons a tough competition with a variety of auditions right from singing and dancing to aerobics and pole dancing. NBC's competitive show saw an intriguing performance by a 10-year-old British magician who managed to bring judge Simon Cowell's voice back.

AGT 2023: 10-year-old British magician wows judges

Ryland, a 10-year-old illusionist from England impressed the judges with his astounding picture-matching audition. The magician, who has been practicing the art since he was 2 years old, came on stage and said that he was born with magical powers. He added that his father, who is also a magician, gave him the magical powers he didn't need anymore. When asked what he would do with the million-dollar prize, Ryland had an adorable response.

The illusionist who has been practicing for eight years said that he would give some of the money to his mother, sister, and father, and would spend the rest on Legos, eliciting laughs from the audience. Ryland proceeded to distribute four envelopes to the judges and asked them to keep those for later. His audition included asking the judges to choose numbers and position them according to their choice and combination on a stack board onstage.

The aim of his performance was to match the illustrations in the envelopes with a set of illustrations present onstage that the judges would randomly choose. After the judges made their choices, the illustrations on the stack board were of a snake, a lime, a house, and a mountain which spelled the letter SCAM. Ryland then asked the judges to take out the illustrations in their respective envelopes and when they matched, the judges and audience were left shocked. The young magician received a standing ovation and lots of claps.

AGT 2023: Simon Cowell says Ryland gave him his voice back

While Howie Mandel was impressed by Ryland's showmanship and stage presence calling him a "funny and talented" boy, Heidi Klum found the act to be "magical" and Sofia Vergara said his audition was "so much fun." Mandel told the boy, "We love magicians here, but it was more than just the magic. You are funny, you are talented and I think everybody here loves you." Simon Cowell, who had been on vocal rest after losing his voice, was actually able to speak and joked that Ryland is a true magician because he gave him his voice back.

"Ryland, you have almost given me my voice back, which means you really have magic powers. He's got personality, and he's cheeky. That was a great audition," he said. The super cute and smart illusionist easily got four yes votes and proceeded to the next round. AGT aka America's Got Talent is currently in its fifth week and has seen four golden-buzzer acts as of now. Apart from judges Cowell and Mandel's golden buzzers, host Terry Crews gave away his golden buzzer and an act won the first-ever audience golden buzzer.

