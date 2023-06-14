America's Got Talent 2023: Howie Mandel presses buzzer during risky mother-son audition, netizens call him out

Popular talent reality television series America's Got Talent season 18 is in its third week of auditions and the four judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel, have witnessed a plethora of talents and amazing performers. The show is also known for its controversial and shocking moments, and the reality series saw a dangerous act by a mother-son duo that left Mandel pressing the buzzer while the performance was in progress.

This impulsive decision of the 67-year-old comedian has been called out by netizens who felt that it was too risky of him to press the buzzer when the risky act was in process. Continue reading to know what happened and what people on the Internet had to say about Mandel's buzzer pressing which could possibly lead to a disaster.

AGT 2023: Howie Mandel presses buzzer during risky mother-son audition

Ray Wold and his mother came on stage and their performance was nothing short of risky and dangerous. He lit himself and his equipment on fire, placed his mother in front of a wall of flames, and proceeded to throw flaming knives at her. Even though they completed the act and the son did not hit his mother by any chance, Mandel did not seem to like it and pressed the buzzer mid-act. This decision of his has not exactly gone down well with netizens.

After the act, the judge said, "I'm all for family, but I think if you're gonna spend quality time with your mother, you shouldn't throw knives at her. It's just the way that I was brought up" and his decision turned out to be unsurprisingly no. Regardless, with the other three judges giving them a yes, Wold and his mother proceeded to the next round. Meanwhile, people out Mandel for pressing the buzzer during an already risky act. They claimed that it could have ruined the contestant's concentration and might have led to a dangerous blunder.

Netizens react to Howie Mandel pressing buzzer during risky act

One user commented, "Judges should never ever press the buzzer during the performance of a dangerous act," while another said, "i hate judges who will buzz in a crucial moment...it will interrupt the concentration and it may cause an accident." A third asked, "WHAT?!?!?! How could anyone press a buzzer during a knife-throwing performance?! Howie, were you trying to kill his mom?!?" A fourth user stated, "One day this will end tragically if judges keep buzzing dangerous performances."

While one user replied, "Howie's buzzer was very poorly timed and could have caused something to go wrong. Sometimes they need to just sit down and watch the show and judge after," another remarked, "I can't believe Howie actually pressed the buzzer on an act like this. He could've easily lost concentration." A third felt, "Howie could have had blood on his hands. Who the hell buzzes someone while they throw flaming knives?"

