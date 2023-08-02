America's Got Talent 2023: Israeli circus artists get slammed by netizens for 'disgusting' nude comedy act

Competitive reality series America's Got Talent has seen a lot of different acts in its eighteen-season-long history ranging from skillful and emotional to comical and surprising. The ninth episode of the currently airing eighteenth season saw a nude act by Israeli circus artists and it did not go down well with some viewers who found it inappropriate for a family show.

AGT 2023: Israeli artists perform nude comedy act

Three Israeli artists who created Bomba Circus came on stage to perform a comedic act that involved them being nude with only paddles covering their private parts. The trio began their act with each member moving their paddle from one position to another, trying to keep their organs covered. The judges laughed as the guys started playing with the ball with a paddle while the other paddle protected their parts. The act featured butt flashing which shocked the viewers but Bomba Circus received a standing ovation from all four judges.

The trio walked off stage and returned wearing pink robes to the cheering members of the live viewers. Howie Mandel commented, "I just loved it. I mean, what you guys do is just tremendous. Heidi Kulm joked, "I think you guys need smaller racquets you know like the ones for table tennis" and said that it was her favorite act of the day. The group of three received four yes votes and proceeded to the next round of America's Got Talent 2023.

AGT 2023: Netizens slam nude performance by Israeli artists

Meanwhile, netizens were not as pleased with the act. They slammed the show for allowing such an act when America's Got Talent is supposed to be a family show that kids watch as well. One user commented, "This should not be allowed on TV, everything is so disgusting these days no one has any self-respect!" Another said, "Not family safe. [x10 cross emojis]." A third added, "This shouldn't be allowed. To me, weird and disgusting."

A fourth felt, "Once again. Another act that shows full-grown men playing with adult nudity on a show THAT CHILDREN WATCH. I used to love AGT but now it seems like they just let any act on." A fifth chimed in and ranted, "This is what is wrong with our society. TV has become so disgusting! This is not talent and you have children in the audience! Dumb that it went through." A sixth asked, "Aren't there children in the audience?! Isn't this a family show?"

Meanwhile, Bomba Circus is a modern comic show created by Israeli circus artists, Amit, Noam, and Yaron. "With no words, they're pushing the modern circus to a different place, playful & joyful, while making a great homage to the vintage silent movies slapstick routines," their website says. America's Got Talent's final audition episode will air next week on August 8 and the six weeks of live shows will start off on August 22.

