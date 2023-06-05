America's Got Talent 2023: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum freak out over dangerous female acrobat audition

Popular competitive reality television series America's Got Talent is currently airing its 18th season and just like every year some auditions are managing to blow the judges away. The first episode of the season premiered on May 30, 2023, and the heart-stopping acts are in action already. Continue reading to know more about the dramatic acrobatic audition of a female trio that left judges Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum freaking out in fear.

Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum freak out over dangerous female acrobat audition

Female acrobatic group Three G introduced themselves to the judges including Vergara, Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. The trio's performance shocked the judges and the audience as the acrobats positioned themselves dangerously while doing tricks. What was more shocking was that the females had no wiring or mattress involved in the act. The trio eventually started stumbling and falling from their extremely high positions.

Vergara and Klum were terrified for their safety and the former even said, "I don't want to see this," out of fear. The latter asked Mandel, "Are they deciding if they're gonna do it or not do it?" Despite the obstacles and tumbles in their act, the three did not lose confidence and kept performing. During the final act of their audition, a mattress was brought out and the three initiated an extremely risky position. Not being able to complete it on the first try, the acrobats did not lose heart and tried again, gathering a round of applause from the audience.

Alas, they were not able to finish the position even on the second try. Regardless of the hiccups, Three G managed to garner a standing ovation from not just the judges but also the audience. Impressed by the strength and will of the three Ukrainians, netizens across the world showered them with praise as well. The group even managed to move on to the next round of auditions. "I really admire that you guys kept trying to do it," Vergara said. "The part you were able to do was spectacular," the Modern Family star added.

"I know that this bothers you so much, that this didn't go as planned. But it was incredible," Klum, who is a supermodel, chimed in. One user wrote, "When I look at these ladies, they absolutely define the term 'fiercely determined!' Great job!" Another commented, "We are here in South Africa applauding not only your talent and strength but also admiring your bravery. Incredibly inspiring!!!" A third felt, "Such courage and spirit.True talent is to be practiced and honed over time. Pray they never stop."

