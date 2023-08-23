America's Got Talent 2023: Sofia Vergara makes first appearance on reality series amidst divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara is back to work just a month after announcing a split from her husband Joe Manganiello. The actress, known for playing Gloria Ramirez Delgado Pritchett on popular sitcom Modern Family, was spotted looking casual but smart on the sets of America's Got Talent. Here's what we know about the 51-year-old's first work appearance after her split.

Sofia Vergara films live shows for America's Got Talent 2023

Vergara arrived in Pasadena, California to film the live shows of season 18 of America's Got Talent. The television personality is one of the four judges of the competitive reality series that wrapped up its pre-recorded auditions during the August 8 episode. The first set of live shows, known as the first qualifiers, was aired on August 22, 2023, during the 12th episode.

Her first appearance on America's Got Talent post the divorce filing saw the Colombian-American actress going for a simple and elegant look. She wore a simple white shirt and bootcut light blue jeans. Vergara completed the simple look with a pair of black cat-eyed sunglasses, a green Christian Dior bag, and Amina Muaddi's Dalida PVC platform heels.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's split

She smiled for the camera and even proceeded to hold up a peace sign before walking off to get dressed for the live shows. Vergara's appearance comes a month after it was confirmed that she was splitting from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time," Page Six reported their statement.

According to the divorce filing, their separation happened on July 2, and "irreconcilable differences" were mentioned as the reason behind their split. The former couple also have a prenup in place. Vergara wants the court to uphold the prenuptial agreement and confirm that her assets would remain hers during the process of this divorce. The actress and the 46-year-old met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014.

In 2015, the former couple officially tied the knot in Palm Springs, Florida. Rumors about a potential split started floating around the Internet when Vergara was spotted enjoying her birthday vacation in Italy without Manganiello. The star shared several pictures of enjoying her getaway as she brought in her birthday. Fans were quick to notice his absence.

