America's Got Talent 2023: South Korean magician wows audience with unique tricks, fans call it 'BREATHTAKING'

Competitive talent reality show America's Got Talent is airing its eighteenth season and episode five of the season is all set to premiere on June 27, 2023, on NBC. An early release clip of a South Korean magician was released on the YouTube channel of the television series and the 28-year-old managed to wow the audience and netizens across the world with his act. Keep reading to know more about his spellbinding audition.

AGT 2023: South Korean impresses audience with magic tricks

Sangsoon Kim is a magician from South Korea who will appear on the upcoming episode of America's Got Talent. The early release clip gives a glimpse of the audtionee's performance as the audience is left surprised by his skill level. The 28-year-old contestant revealed he met magician Yu Hojin, who was last year's contestant and considered making an appearance on AGT. Kim thinks he is better than Hojin which is why he decided to audition for the show.

The magician, who previously served in the South Korean army, used sneakers and boxes as props for his routine in which he made the shoes change colors. He also showed a unique and impressive trick of the laces getting tied and doubling themselves in number. Kim added some dance moves and choreography in his act and concluded the act by changing the color of the shows he was wearing. The audience was left shocked and impressed by his act.

Netizens react to South Korean magician's performance

While Kim received a standing ovation from the judges and the live audience, netizens across the world were also mighty impressed by his act. One user said, "Been a professional magician for 10 years now and loved this. Super unique. Cool concept. Very visual. Dude killed it." Another felt "This performance is BREATHTAKING, literally! I think everyone forgot to breathe for 10 seconds [x3 heart eyes emoji]." A third wrote, "His character is so charming, very original act, brilliant performance!!"

While one user commented, "I just love everyone was left speechless when he changed the colour of the shoes he was putting on. This dude is real magic," another added, "I have the upmost respect for creators and entertainers who can WOW at this remarkable level without provocative undertones. Just pure talent and joy and entertainment! Well done!" A third replied, "My reaction at the end was exactly that of the audience. My mouth was so wide open, I forgot to say wow! Everybody's mouth were open, they were trying to process that last trick. This is one of the best magic auditions ever in AGT."

America's Got Talent has seen several astonishing and impressive acts and this season is delivering all of that and more. The currently airing installment has seen four golden buzzers as of now. While the Mzansi Youth Choir won the first-ever audience golden buzzer, Putri Ariani received judge Simon Cowell's golden buzzer, Murmuration got Howie Mandel's golden buzzer, and the Atlanta Drum Academy won the golden buzzer of host Terry Crews.

