America's Got Talent 2023: Which acts performed in QUALIFIER FIVE and how to vote for them; a brief guide

Popular reality television series America's Got Talent is currently airing its eighteenth season and the competition has finally reached the last stage of its its five-week-long qualifiers. The NBC series has been airing its live show qualifiers after wrapping up the auditions. The first qualifier round aired on August 22, the second and third rounds were broadcast on August 29 and September 5 respectively, and the fourth edition aired on September 12, 2023.

The results of the rounds were declared on the next day after voting lines closed. The 55 acts chosen in the auditions by the judges were divided into five sets of 11 acts each and have been competing in the qualifier rounds to impress the viewers and move ahead. Here's what you need to know about the fifth qualifiers including which acts performed and how to vote.

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2023: Which acts performed in QUALIFIER FOUR and how to vote for them; a brief guide

America's Got Talent: List of qualifier five acts

The fifth and final qualifier saw another set of 11 acts performing their best to wow the audience. Like the previous four rounds, only two of the 11 acts will move forward and it depends on who gets the most votes. The panel of judges namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel might have picked their golden buzzer winners but the audience members vote to choose who makes it to the next round of AGT 2023.

In the first round of qualifiers, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane were joined by Klum's golden buzzer, singer Lavender Darcangelo as the chosen. The second qualifier saw stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle and Mandel's golden buzzer act Murmuration moving to the next stage after receiving the most votes. The third qualifier witnessed the live audience's golden buzzer, Mzansi Youth Choir, and Cowell's golden buzzer Putri Ariani being chosen.

The acts chosen in the fourth qualifier were group golden buzzer winners Chibi Unity and magician Anna DeGuzman. The fifth qualifiers aired on NBC on September 19 and the results will be revealed on September 20. The contestants that performed in the qualifier are:

82nd Airborne Chorus

Avantgardey

Eduardo Antonio Trevino

Eseniia Mikheeva

Gabriel Henrique

Grace Good

Lachuné

Mandy Muden

Ramadhani Brothers

Sangsoon Kim

Trailer Flowers

America's Got Talent: How to vote for your favorite acts

There are two ways to vote for your favorite acts. The first method is to vote through the America's Got Talent app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on the device you have. The second method includes voting through NBC's website. The link for voting through the site is here. The voting for the second qualifier is open till Wednesday, 7 am ET. Up to 10 votes can be cast for each act, through both methods.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2023: Which acts performed in QUALIFIER THREE and how to vote for them; a brief guide