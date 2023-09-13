America's Got Talent 2023: Which acts performed in QUALIFIER FOUR and how to vote for them; a brief guide

Competitive reality series America's Got Talent is airing its eighteenth season and the show is inching toward the end of its five-week-long qualifiers stage. The NBC series wrapped up its auditions in August and has since aired live show qualifiers. The first qualifier round was aired on August 22, with the second and third ones broadcast on August 29 and September 5.

The results of all the rounds were declared the next day after voting lines closed. The 55 acts chosen by the judges in the auditions were divided into five sets of 11 and have since been competing in the qualifiers attempting to impress the viewers. Here's what you need to know about the fourth round of qualifiers including which of the acts performed and how to vote.

America's Got Talent: List of qualifier four acts

The fourth qualifier saw another set of 11 acts performing for the judged and the audience. Like the previous three rounds, only two of the 11 acts will move forward and it depends on whoever gets the most votes from the fans of the show. The panel of judges namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel chose their golden buzzer winners but the audience gets to vote and decide who will make it to the next round of AGT 2023.

In the first round of qualifiers, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane were joined by Klum's golden buzzer, singer Lavender Darcangelo as the chosen. The second qualifier saw stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle and Mandel's golden buzzer act Murmuration moving to the next stage after receiving the most votes. The third qualifier witnessed the live audience's golden buzzer, Mzansi Youth Choir as well as Cowell's golden buzzer Putri Ariani being chosen.

The fourth qualifiers aired on NBC on September 12, 2023, and the results will be revealed the next day, on September 13. The 11 contestants that performed in the fourth qualifier are:

Anna DeGuzman

Chibi Unity

D'Corey Johnson

Freedom Singers

Kylie Frey

Mariandrea

Orlando Leyba

Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles

Roland Abante

Shadow Ace

Zion Clark

America's Got Talent: How to vote for your favorite acts

There are two ways to vote for your favorite acts. The first method is to vote through the America's Got Talent app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on the device you have. The second method includes voting through NBC's website. The link for voting through the site is here. The voting for the second qualifier is open till Wednesday, 7 am ET. Up to 10 votes can be cast for each act, through both methods.

