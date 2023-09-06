America's Got Talent 2023: Which acts performed in qualifier three and how to vote for them; a brief guide

America's Got Talent is quickly moving forward to the conclusion of its currently airing eighteenth season with the competition having reached the qualifier stage. The NBC show wrapped its auditions last month and has since proceeded to the live show qualifiers. The first qualifier round was aired on August 22 while the second one was broadcast on August 29. The results of both were declared the next day after voting lines officially closed.

The 55 acts chosen by the judges were divided into five sets of 11 and have been competing to impress the audience in a bid to move forward. Here's what you need to know about the third round of qualifiers including which of the acts performed and how to vote for them.

America's Got Talent: List of qualifier three acts

In the third qualifier, 11 of the remaining acts are competing to be chosen by the audience for the next level on AGT 2023. Only two of them will move forward and it depends on who the audience decides to vote for. The panel of judges namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel have their golden buzzer winners. But it ultimately comes down to the audience to decide which of the acts will make it to the next round of AGT 2023.

The first round of qualifiers saw dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane as well as Klum's golden buzzer, singer Lavender Darcangelo advance to the next stage after receiving the most votes. The second qualifier saw stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle and Mandel's golden buzzer act Murmuration being chosen by the viewers. The third qualifiers aired on NBC on September 5, 2023, and the results of the round will be revealed the next day, September 6.

The 11 contestants that performed in the third qualifier round are as follows:

Barry Brewer Jr.

Herwan Legaillard

Justin Jackson

MOS

Mzansi Youth Choir

Philip Bowen

Phil Wright & Parent Jam

Putri Ariani

Summer Rios

Trigg Watson

Warrior Squad

America's Got Talent: How to vote for your favorite acts

There are two ways to vote for your favorite acts. The first method is to vote through the America's Got Talent app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on the device you have. The second method includes voting through NBC's website. The link for voting through the site is here. The voting for the second qualifier is open till Wednesday, 7 am ET. Up to 10 votes can be cast for each act, through both methods.

