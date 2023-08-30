America's Got Talent 2023: Which acts performed in qualifier two and how to vote for them; a brief guide

Popular reality television series America's Got Talent is airing its eighteenth season and the competition has reached the qualifier stage. The NBC show wrapped up its auditions on August 8 and proceeded to the next level, the live show qualifiers. The first qualifier round was aired on August 22 and its results were declared the next day after voting lines closed.

The 55 acts chosen by the judges have been competing to win the hearts of the audience and proceed further. Here's what you need to know about the second round of qualifiers including which of the acts performed and how to vote for your favorites so they can make it.

America's Got Talent: List of qualifier two acts

In the second qualifier, 11 of the remaining acts are competing against each other to reach the next level of AGT 2023. Only two of them will move forward and it all depends on who the audience votes for. The panel of judges namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel have their favorites, aka their golden buzzer recipients. But it's up to the audience to decide which of the contestants will make it to the next round of AGT 2023.

In the first round of qualifiers, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane as well as Klum's golden buzzer, blind singer Lavender Darcangelo advanced to the next stage after receiving the maximum votes. The second qualifier aired on NBC on August 29, 2023, and the results of the round will be revealed the next day, August 30. Next week will be the third and final round of qualifiers. The 11 contestants that performed in the second qualifier round are as follows:

Ahren Belisle

Alfie Andrew

Andrew Stanton

The Atlanta Drum Academy

Dani Kerr

Erica Coffelt

Murmuration

Ryland Petty

Sharpe Family Singers

Steel Panther

Three G

America's Got Talent: How to vote for your favorite acts

There are two ways to vote for your favorite acts. The first method is to vote through the America's Got Talent app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or the Google Play Store, depending on the device you have. The second method includes voting through NBC's website. The link for voting through the site is here. The voting for the second qualifier is open till Wednesday, 7 am ET. Up to 10 votes can be cast for each act, through both methods.

