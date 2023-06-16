America's Got Talent 2023: Who is the drumming group that made host Terry Crews hit the golden buzzer?

Competitive talent reality television series America's Got Talent got its third golden buzzer when host Terry Crews could not stop himself from pressing it and fulfilling the dream of a young boy. Continue reading to know who is the drumming group that won the honor and what happened that convinced the 54-year-old to choose them as his golden buzzer pick.

Terry Crews presses golden buzzer on AGT 2023

America's Got Talent has seen several skillful and impressive acts in its eighteen season long history but some auditions turn out to be so special, they receive the coveted golden buzzer. The judges namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel, and the host Terry Crews have the power to press the golden buzzer for an act they absolutely love. The buzzer places the chosen act in one of the live semi-finals of the show.

The currently airing season of the popular NBC reality series saw its third golden buzzer when Crews chose drumming group Atlanta Drum Academy which consists of children and teens from Atlanta as his pick. The group's frontman, 8-year-old Chioma Narcisse-Williams, told everyone that it was his dream to win the golden buzzer. He said, "I had a dream that I was on America's Got Talent, winning the golden buzzer, and now I'm right here. I love this show. We made a vision board and I had some glitter to make the golden buzzer."

When the group started performing, the judges seemed impressed and the audience was seen enjoying jamming to their fun tunes. Crews told People, "Chioma told me he dreamed about coming on AGT and getting a gold buzzer." He added, "He's only eight years old and he was so nervous at first, but by all his hard work and dedication to his craft, he conquered his fears and he and his friends at the Atlanta Drum Academy blew the roof off the building!"

Who is drumming group Atlanta Drum Academy?

The host added that he feels "proud to make his dream come true" by pressing the buzzer. Chioma said that winning the golden buzzer felt amazing and that he "had a great feeling" that they were going to win it. Atlanta Drum Academy is an Atlanta-based drumming group founded by James Riles III who has been playing the instrument since he was a kid.

He formed the group "from his love to not only play but teach other kids and adults" who share his passion for drumming. Their Instagram page has over 40k followers and their YouTube channel boasts of 373k subscribers. Prior to the Atlanta Drum Academy, singer Putri Ariani received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer, and choir group Mzansi Youth Choir won the first-ever audience golden buzzer.

