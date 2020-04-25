America's Got Talent 4 finalist and comedian Grandma Lee passes away at the age of 85

America's Got Talent's finalist Grandma Lee has passed away on Friday. The ace comedian was 85 at the time of her death.

Ace comedian Grandma Lee who initially rose to fame after having participated in the fourth season of America’s Got Talent has passed away at the age of 85 years. For the unversed, she was one of the finalists of the much-loved show. This piece of news has been confirmed by her son Kelly who has stated that the lady was staying at the living facility located in Jacksonville, Florida where she breathed her last on Friday i.e. on April 24, 2020.

He further reveals that his mom had been doing shows until November last year. She, however, fell in a hotel room and then broke her hip. Kelly then reveals sadly that Grandma never recovered thereafter. According to their family source, Grandma Lee left for her heavenly abode while holding the hands of her two sons. She had been reportedly spending the last days of her life reading posts on Facebook as well as texts from her fans.

However, the service for her memorial stands postponed because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has hit every part of the world. Talking about her career, the lady took part in the popular reality show America’s Got Talent back in 2009 and the rest is history. However, she could not win the title and was eliminated after reaching the grand finale. Her absence will always be felt in the world of entertainment for all the obvious reasons.

Credits :TMZ

