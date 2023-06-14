America's Got Talent: Brynn Cummings, 12-year-old ventriloquist from Michigan amazes judges; Here's why

Brynn Cummings, a 12-year-old from Michigan, managed to wow judges and the audience alike on America’s Got Talent. Brynn is a ventriloquist who is a soon-to-be 7th grader. What really took her ventriloquism act to the next level was the fact that she did not just limit herself to being a ventriloquist but somehow incorporated magic into her act.

Brynn Cummings leaves the judges on AGT in a surprise

12-year-old Brynn is a talented ventriloquist who appeared on the hit show America’s Got Talent. The girl left the judges in awe when she performed magic and ventriloquism both on stage. She revealed that she wanted to perform on AGT when she saw Darci Lynn on the show. “When I was watching her on “AGT” when I was 8, I looked at my mom and said that I wanted to do that,” Brynn told MLive. She added, “I then asked for a puppet and got one for my birthday from my grandparents.

The judges could not help but gush about Brynn and her performance. “You are adorable,” Sofia Vergara told her. “It was so much fun and so courageous. You were right up close. I loved it.” Howie Mendel said that it was a “season of mash-ups,” referring to the ventriloquism act that was combined with magic. He added, “The fact that you did magic or mentalism and ventriloquism at the same time. You were amazing young lady.” Heidi Klum complimented Brynn by saying, “I loved it, too, because you really figured it out with like a perfect little act for yourself.”

Simon Cowell, who is the hardest judge to please, also could not hold back from praising the young contestant. “You are so talented. So charming. People are going to root for you,” Cowell said.” Simon went on, “You did something we’ve never seen before, and for me, you never want to see the same thing again, but not quite as good. You want to see it better or different, and that’s what you did.”

About Brynn Cummings

Brynn is soon going to be a 7th grader and studies at the Paw Paw Middle School in a village located near Kalamazoo. Brynn developed a liking for magic when her father took her to a local magic store. She has won the 82nd Annual Abbott’s Magic Get Together in Colon and placed 1st in the ventriloquist competition in Kentucky. The money that she won from winning the competition went towards buying her current puppet, Penelope.

Brynn successfully advanced to the next round of America’s Got Talent, which will likely start sometime in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: America's Got Talent 2023: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum freak out over dangerous female acrobat audition