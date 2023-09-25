America's Got Talent: Fantasy League: Is Sofia Vergara NOT part of upcoming spin-off of talent reality series? Here's what we know

While the finale of the currently airing eighteenth season of America's Got Talent is almost here, the makers of the popular NBC series already have plans for the franchise. A new spin-off series of the competitive reality show America's Got Talent: Fantasy League has already been announced. While the news of the new installment is definitely a source of joy for fans, news of changes in the judges panel might put a damper on their blooming happiness.

At the moment, the judges consist of actress Sofia Vergara, model Heidi Klum, television personality Simon Cowell, and comedian Howie Mandel. The host of the series is Terry Crews. While the finale of season 18 will air on September 27, 2023, here's what we know about the upcoming spin-off series and whether or not Sofia Vergara will be a part of it.

Will Sofia Vergara be part of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League?

Vergara is not returning as a judge in the special edition series of America's Got Talent. The spin-off titled Fantasy League will see Klum, Cowell, and Mandel reprising their roles as the judges, but Vergara's place will be taken by singer Mel B. This won't be the first time she will be a part of the AGT franchise. Mel has previously judged seasons eight to thirteen and has been a part of AGT: The Champions. The reason behind Vergara's departure is unknown.

More about America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

As per the announcement, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League will be featuring "winners, finalists, viral sensations, and fan favorites" of the AGT and Got Talent franchise. They will be pre-selected by America through voting. The judges will also be competing alongside the contestants and will be their mentors and guides through the journey. Terry Crews will be returning as the host of the spin-off. Fans can nominate their favorites using the AGT app.

Meanwhile, as per Forbes, Vergara is the second highest-paid judge on AGT with $10 million per season. She was also listed as the highest-paid actress in 2020 by the media company. The Modern Family star is one of the most loved judges of the series and her decision to not return for the spinoff will definitely be disappointing for the fans. Meanwhile, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League is expected to air in 2024. More details will be revealed later.

