America's Got Talent Season 19: What Is The Golden Buzzer Twist All About? Find Out

America’s Got Talent, dubbed as the Summer’s biggest show started its season 19 on May 28. And all the contestants are ready to entertain us. As Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will judge the participants, there will be a golden buzzer twist this time. Golden Buzzer was first introduced on America's Got Talent back in season 10. America's Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and premiered in 2006 on NBC. America's Got Talent: The Champions, America's Got Talent: Extreme, and America's Got Talent: Fantasy League are the three spin-off versions that NBC has produced due to the show's immense popularity, co-created by Jason Raff and Ken Warwick.

What’s the golden buzzer twist on America’s Got Talent season 19?

America’s Got Talent is back for an exhilarating new season starting Tuesday, May 28. As viewers enjoy the auditions over the upcoming two months, they should be aware of a significant Golden Buzzer twist in Season 19 that will add a fresh dynamic to the competition.

In the usual format, acts require a majority vote to move to the next round. However, for those looking for a direct path to the later stages, the Golden Buzzer comes into play.

Previously, the Judges and the Host were restricted to using the Golden Buzzer just once each for a single act. But in Season 19, each judge is allowed to press the Golden Buzzer twice, sending two acts directly to the live shows. Host Terry Crews will have one Golden Buzzer, making it a total of nine Golden Buzzers available this season.

Simon Cowell told People that the judges have enthusiastically embraced the Golden Buzzer change from the very start of auditions. "In the first two days, we’ve used more Golden Buzzers than we’ve ever used - that’s got to be a good sign!" Cowell shared with the site after the initial week of filming in March.

Has anybody received the olden buzzer so far in season 19 of AGT?

In the 2024 season of America's Got Talent, Richard Goodall and Learnmore Jonasi were each awarded a Golden Buzzer. This advances them directly to the live shows scheduled for later this year.

Richard Goodall won everyone's heart with his singing of Don't Stop Believin'. Initially, he needed some encouragement from the crowd to start singing. However, his performance gradually becomes a standout moment, parallelly impressing the judges and everyone.

Heidi Klum was especially taken by Richard's performance. She expressed her admiration passionately, saying, "Richard, Richard, Richard, you knocked me off my feet. We all had the best time with you up there on that stage. I really, really feel something when I see you up there and hear you up there. And now, this is what I’m going to do for you because I love you."

