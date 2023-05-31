America’s Got Talent viewers spot editing mistake during Simon Cowell’s buzzer moment

Fans of America's Got Talent recently called out a significant editing error in a resurfaced clip from the show. The incident occurred during an audition in 2022, where contestant Oleksandr Yenivatov's performance left judge Simon Cowell visibly displeased even before he pressed his buzzer. Dressed as Frankenstein, Oleksandr showcased a mix of dance and contortion, which led to confusion among the judges. However, fans noticed a discrepancy when the red X above Simon's name on the stage lit up about 30 seconds before he actually buzzed the act.

Fans discuss the editing error

On Reddit, fans of America's Got Talent engaged in a discussion about the editing error that caught their attention. The original poster shared the video, highlighting the instances of the editing mistake. They couldn't find any previous comments regarding this specific issue, leading to the observation that Simon's buzzer seemed to be lit up before the moment it was actually shown in the clip. Another fan explained that the show sometimes creates the illusion that the judges buzz later in the act than they actually did, describing it as peculiar and unnecessary. The discussion shed light on the fact that the show is not always filmed in chronological order, which may result in such editing oversights before airing.

New season of America's Got Talent

The 18th season of America's Got Talent, premiered on May 30 as concerns arose regarding the judges. Host Terry Crews will return, accompanied by judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. Sofia's absence from the past All-Star season raised worries among fans, but she is confirmed to be part of the regular show. Season 18, promising a blockbuster summer, will be broadcasted on NBC at 8:00 p.m. EST and will also be available for streaming on Peacock. The season is expected to conclude in September with the crowning of the 18th winner, who will receive a coveted $1 million prize.

As America's Got Talent continues to captivate audiences with its diverse array of talents, the editing error noticed by vigilant fans adds an interesting element to the show's behind-the-scenes production. Despite the occasional misstep, the anticipation for the upcoming season remains high, with viewers eagerly awaiting the spectacular performances and surprises that lie ahead. With a talented host and an esteemed panel of judges, America's Got Talent is poised to deliver yet another thrilling season that will entertain audiences throughout the summer and culminate in the crowning of the next champion.

