Amid accusations of being cut off, Prince Harry received a 'substantial sum' from Prince Charles after Megxit?

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, The Duke of Sussex accused the royal family of literally cutting him off financially and that it was the funds left by his late mother Princess Diana that came to his rescue during a gamble-filled LA move. However, according to an audit by Prince Charles' office Clarence House, via Page Six, Prince Charles gave his sons Harry and Prince William a total of USD 6.25 million in the last financial year.

While the records didn't specify the exact amount Harry and his family received, it was a "substantial sum" to support them after they stepped back from their life as senior royals, as informed by a Clarence House spokesperson to the UK media. "As we all remember in January 2020 when the Duke and Duchess announced that they were going to move away from the working Royal family, the Duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent," the spokesperson recounted, via The Telegraph.

Reiterating how The Prince of Wales "allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition," it was last summer when the support ended. While The Sussexes' departure as working royals was "a matter of enormous sadness to the family," the spokesperson added that Charles supported Harry and Meghan because he "wanted to help make this work." Possibly hinting at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals, the spokesperson added, "I betray no confidence when I say they've been very successful in becoming financially independent."

Not taking the statement lightly, Harry and Meghan have hit back at Clarence House, through their spokesperson to BBC, accusing them of putting an unfair spin on the finances by "conflating two different timelines." Insisting upon how Harry's cutoff claim during the Oprah interview was from after the period addressed in the audit, the spokesperson concluded, "It's inaccurate to suggest that there's a contradiction. The duke’s comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April."

