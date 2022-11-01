Amid 'amicable' Gisele Bündchen divorce, Tom Brady reveals he's focused on THESE 2 things

After 13 years of marriage and two children, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen aka the once-upon-a-time power couple finalized their divorce last month. In heartbreaking statements, the 45-year-old NFL quarterback and the 42-year-old supermodel stressed how they've parted ways "amicably." Reiterating this sentiment candidly was Tom Brady himself in his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray...

During the podcast, via Entertainment Tonight, Tom Brady shared his honest thoughts on the two things he's majorly focused on, amid his split from Gisele Bündchen: "I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is, it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

"So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad," Brady added.

Tom Brady on "Challenges" to Compartmentalize Home & Work Life

For Tom Brady, while balancing home and work life comes with its own set of challenges, the NFL quarterback maintains that he always tries to do things the "right way," both during a big game or at home with his darling kids. Talking about how he's "dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years," a lot of which has been public, Tom feels it's an interesting thing for a football player, an athlete because "you're out there." Elaborating further, Brady explained that they're "not actors" and that inspite of being on TV, it's their "real self" which is shown to the world. According to Tom, they're just trying to do their "best."

"That's how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that's out there to compete with my teammates every day. And you're giving all you can to the team, and everyone's going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Brady noted.

Tom Brady: My "Incredible" Parents Taught "Right Way" to do Things

Tom Brady took the example of his "incredible" parents when talking about how he wants to be a "great father" to his children. He shares a son Benjamin, 12, and a daughter Vivian, 9, with Gisele Bündchen as well as a son John, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan: "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."

Meanwhile, Tom Brady mirrored the same stance of always being there for his children in a statement regarding his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, which was shared on his Instagram Stories: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."