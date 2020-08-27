Amid Angelina Jolie divorce, Brad Pitt enjoys a vacation with rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski in France

Brad Pitt was recently spotted boarding a private jet from Paris to South of France with rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski. Reportedly, the pair is enjoying a vacation together. Read below for more details.

Even since that fateful day in September 2016 when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced they were heading for divorce, the former has been a target of romance rumours almost every day. Whether it be reconciliation rumours with both his exes Jolie and Jennifer Aniston or even a possible budding romance with Alia Shawkat and Sat Hari Khalsa, Pitt's love life will always be a topic of grave discussion. Now, however, it looks like Brad has actually moved on from Angelina and found love in someone else.

According to recent photos procured by Entertainment Tonight, Brad and German model Nicole Poturalski were snapped boarding a private jet together from Paris on Wednesday morning. A source revealed to ET that Poturalski was the first to arrive at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from Berlin, Germany and then waited for the 56-year-old actor to arrive from the US. Then, the rumoured couple headed to Paris–Le Bourget Airport to board a private jet together with South of France as their vacation spot.

"They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight. They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France. They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly," the source shared. Notably, the pair was seen adhering to the safety precautions by donning face masks.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed with Page Six that the two are seeing each other and are currently enjoying their French vacation together.

"Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books spending time with my better half," Nicole had shared in one of her IG posts back in March, suggesting that the couple could have been dating since months. "Missing my strolls with my Love," Poturalski had written in another IG post in February as we see her walking the LA streets where Brad resides.

